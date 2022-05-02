The company said in a statement that Netflix has decided to stop developing several projects, including the Megan series, as part of its strategic decisions about broadcasting animated series, without providing further details about its decisions.

Archiwell Productions, set up by Meghan and her husband Prince Harry, who are officially known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced last year that Meghan Markle will be executive producer on “Pearl,” the 12-year-old girl’s adventure that draws inspiration from a diverse group of influential women from history.

Archiwell has not yet commented on a request for comment.