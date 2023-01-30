With fans divided by the version that Netflix will release, a first preview reveals what the crew of the famous Straw Hat looks like.

six months after Netflix announced the cast of the first live-action series of “One Piece”, the most popular work of the mangaka Eiichiro Oda, fans can now see its actors dressed as pirates. To date, we only knew who the protagonists were going to be, but now the streaming confirmed when the show led by Iñaki Godoy (Luffy) will arrive at your service.

Godoy, who will be the main character, participated in the series “Who killed Sara?”, where he played Bruno. Now he will bring to life Monkey D Luffy, the founder and captain of the infamous and powerful pirates.

First image of the live action of “One Piece”

As fans await the launch of the show, Netlfix shared the first two promotional images for “One Pice: live action.” Although their faces are not seen, we can see Luffy and company wearing the costumes of the famous characters.

When does the live action of “One Piece” premiere?

Although it was said that the fiction would arrive in 2024, Netflix has revealed that its series will be available on its video portal sometime in 2023.

With this announcement, it is only a matter of time to see the final result. Fans ask that it not be like the version of “Death Note” that produced the streaming.