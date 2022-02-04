Netflix’s success in 2021 was thanks to series and movies like The Squid Game and Don’t Look Up. Now, in 2022, the streaming platform seeks to repeat the formula and to achieve this it has announced a total of 28 films that will arrive throughout the year, among which stand out Knives Out 2 Y Enola Holmes 2among other.

We are dead is already one of the most watched on Netflix, but against the competition against hbo max With series like Peacemaker (John Cena) and Euphoria (Zendaya), the red N seeks to break through with its next original and exclusive titles on its video-on-demand service.

In this way, each of the films that different users around the world can enjoy from the comfort of their homes on different devices have already been revealed.

A total of 28 feature films will arrive through 2022, among which the sequels to Knives Out (Daniel Craig, Rian Johnson) and Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill) attract a lot of attention.

Likewise, other expected productions were revealed, such as Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro; the adam project with Ryan Reynolds and Chris Evans; the mother with Jennifer Lopez and Gael Garcia; You People with Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy; The Good Nurse with Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne; and more.

