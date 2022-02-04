The administrative and office building caught fire in the Minusinsk district in the south of the Krasnoyarsk Territory, at the moment the fire is localized. This was reported on Friday, February 4, in the regional headquarters of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The press service of the department clarified that in the village of Zeleny Bor, a garage with equipment is on fire, a one-story office building is attached to it.

“At 05:37 (01:37 Moscow time) a message was received about a fire in an administrative and office building in the Minusinsk district, on the territory of UgolLesSnab LLC,” the department’s press service said.

It is noted that the fire area was 572 square meters. m. At the time of the arrival of the first fire and rescue unit, the roofs of the garage were burning throughout the area and the administrative building.

The fire was localized at 08:34 (04:34 Moscow time).

There were no reports of casualties. 33 people and 12 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire. A fire train arrived from Abakan.

