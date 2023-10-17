













Netflix brings back geeked week and many surprises are coming









Netflix defines Geeked like a virtual celebration where we will have a lot of news, premieres, teasers and behind the scenes of those series that you are surely waiting for (and perhaps were not affected by the artists’ strike).

Now, the week of Geeked runs from November 6, which is the day of Stranger Things, until November 12. Some of the confirmed titles that we will know during that week are: The 3-body problem; Avatar the last Airbender; The Sun Brothers; Damsel; Devil May Cry; Leave the world behind; Rebel Moonand Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft.

The transmissions, previews and others will be transmitted through Youtube, x, Facebook and TikTok, so you will have to be aware of everything that is released through the aforementioned platforms.

Dates for Netflix announcements: Geeked

So that you are well aware of all the announcements that are going to be made around Netflix: Geeked, we give you the confirmed list:

Monday, November 6: This is the day of Stranger Things in which there will be several details of what would be the last of this series.

Tuesday, November 7: This day will be dedicated to several movies and series that will be a surprise.

Wednesday, November 8: The same as Tuesday.

Thursday, November 9: On this day, starting at 2 pm Central Mexico time, 1:00 PM Pacific, they will reveal details about Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Umbrella Avademy and The Dragon Prince.

Friday, November 10: Starting at 2 pm Central Mexico time, 1:00 PM Pacific, several videos and other trailers related to series such as 3 Body Problem, Yu Yu Hakusho and Leave the World Behind will be released.

Saturday, November 11: Starting at 2 pm Central Mexico time, 1:00 PM Pacific we will have news and videos from various programs such as Damsel, One Piece and Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.

Sunday, November 12: At 5:30 PM Central Mexico time, 4:30 PM Pacific time, Zack Snyder’s first trailer will be released.

Is there any series that excites you the most? Do you think it will be a good time to be a consumer of Netflix? Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

