London – TheEngland has mathematically qualified for the final phase of Euro 2024, in Germany, thanks to the victory overItaly at Wembley 3-1. With 16 points after six games, the English are in command of group C and are certain of first place.

The Azzurri held up for a while, then succumbed to the quality of England. Too many mistakes in defense, now the last match against Ukraine will be decisive.

Italy did not pass the Wembley test but also offered “good intentions”. As Luciano Spalletti commenting on the match he acknowledges the current limitations of his team but still considers the final score against England too harsh. On the eve of the match, the Italy coach had presented the match against the Three Lions as a test to measure the current level of the Azzurri. From London starts an Italy that has provided “correct answers on the search for the game”, but also the need to “correct something against opponents of this value”.

Thus, the defeat against the English becomes “difficult to comment on – explains Spalletti – because we were negligent. For what we created in terms of the volume of the match and what we created in the offensive zone, there were the conditions to do even more, beyond there was a goal, but we didn’t do it. Instead, they put us in difficulty, and scored. It’s unfortunate, because the way it developed, the team didn’t deserve a deficit of two goals.”

Thus the merits of Gareth Southgate’s national team are confused with the lightnesses of the Azzurri: “We have to grow in the episodes that the European competition puts before us. In physical duels you have to take a beating, when there is a half-and-half situation you have to make the right choice. I saw continuous and constant pressure to create difficulties for them, to play long, we did well for almost the entire match. And as expected on the eve, the difficult moments came when we got too low.”

Half satisfied too Nicolò Barella, who praises the Azzurri’s first half, minus the second half. “When you make mistakes at this level, you end up losing – the words of the Nerazzurri midfielder -. We have started a new journey, and now we have to win the last matches to go to the European Championship. We have to do better than today because we have everything we need”.

First goal for the national team Gianluca Scamacca, in his first start: “The dream remains the European Championship, we have to put this defeat behind us and think about the next matches because everything is still open”. Compliments to the Azzurri also come from Southgate who sees similarities between Roberto Mancini’s Italy and Spalletti’s. “However, the Euro 2020 team was a proven national team that could count on highly experienced players. This is a new Italy, but I’m sure that Spalletti will do a great job.” With two games still to play, Southgate has already guaranteed his ticket to Germany: “I’m happy because we didn’t lose our composure even when we went down – the coach said -. It’s a group of hungry players, eager to learn, who appear to be very united. And they have shown that they have a great mentality in knowing how to overcome difficulties.”

Protagonist at Wembley, Harry Kane, once more in the role of the brave captain. He scored the brace that paved the way for the hosts, improving the already extraordinary record of the Bayern center forward: 61 goals for the national team, best scorer ever. “Qualifying for the final phase of a major tournament is never easy, especially in this case because we had a very difficult group. Congratulations to my teammates because despite the initial disadvantage we always remained calm.”

The match

It won’t be the revenge of the Euro 2020 final, but for England football this success over Italy, which is predictable given the names of the players on the pitch, still means a lot. First of all the mathematical qualification for next year’s continental tournament in Germany, and then the confirmation of a superiority which however only became clear in the second half. In fact, in the first 45′ the Azzurri had played on equal terms, without any fear just as Luciano Spalletti had asked of them, and in the end the difference was made by the greater class of the English stars.

First among all Jude Bellinghama twenty-year-old with pure talent, who first, at 0-1 in favor of Italy, obtained the equalizing penalty (Di Lorenzo’s intervention on him was out of time), transformed by the usual Harry Kanethen with a magic in midfield he invented the winning assist for Rashford, a striker also famous for his charitable activities, who invented a conclusion on which Donnarumma could do little or nothing. Bellingham therefore deserved the standing ovation he received when he left the pitch with a quarter of an hour to go. Third English goal, in the second half, again with Kane, who ‘drank in’ Bastoni and Scalvini and then slipped past Donnarumma. This was a goal, on the Italian counterattack, except that it was the opponents who scored it.

It’s Italy? The memory of the victory at Wembley 50 years ago with a goal from Capello is distant. Today’s team was perhaps deluded by the initial goal by Scamaccahis first in blue, then gradually during the match, and despite the great work of El Shaarawy and Frattesi, the team lost the ability to manage the ball, leaving the field to the opponents, and the greater ‘displacement’ came out of the team coached by Southgate, loudly supported by the public, apart from the boos for Jordan Henderson, guilty of having betrayed the cause of civil rights of which he was a champion by going to Saudi Arabia.

Italy had taken the lead on its first real offensive action, started on the left wing and then finished on the opposite lane with Di Lorenzo who placed a ball in the center smoothed by Frattesi and sent to the bottom of the bag by Scamacca. Now the Azzurri, given this evening’s result and Ukraine’s success against Malta, will have the obligation to overcome the nightmare of North Macedonia, the very national team that blocked the Azzurri’s path to the World Cup in Qatar, and then play all against the Ukrainians in the match on a neutral pitch in Leverkusen. Spalletti spoke at the end of the match about “some corrections to be found” also for having suffered too much from the physical strength of his opponents, who were more aggressive than him, and he was right. But greater effectiveness will also be needed going forward, because Scamacca alone cannot be the solution to the problems. And this is an ancient handicap that cannot be resolved: after all, when going to look at the squads of the various clubs, it is not easy to find Italian “punteros” and so the coach, whoever he is, has to make do with what the convent has to offer. But in this way the risk is of making little progress.