The Tigres team knows that there is no tomorrow, and if they miss out on the next 6 points remaining in the tournament, they could jeopardize their game for the playoffs.
Now those led by coach Robert Dante Siboldi face Puebla, in one of the tightest games for the cats, who have not beaten the Camoteros since Apertura 2020.
Those of the ‘U’ arrive hurt after drawing without goals against Querétaro and after not winning at home since matchday 6 when they beat Pumas 4-2; likewise, they have not won since date 10, when they defeated Necaxa 1-0 as a visitor.
There are no reported players injured for this match.
There are no reported player sanctions for this match.
Penalty threat
Jesus Garza
the youth squad Jesus Garza he could miss Tigres’ last commitment in the regular phase of the tournament, since he has accumulated 4 yellow cards. One more preventive card in the match against Puebla and he would be suspended against León,
This is how Tigres will seek at all costs to get the three points and reconnect emotionally with their fans, since the public is upset with the actions of the feline group in each of the matches.
In case of winning, the auriazules would reach 25 points and would have the opportunity to be positioned in a better place for the playoffs of Mexican soccer. Otherwise, if they lose, and their closest followers win (Cruz Azul and Santos), they could go down the rungs.
