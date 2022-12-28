Ari Aster He is a director who has managed to win over his audience with powerful stories. Anyone who has seen his short film “I miss the Johnsons” or his movie “Midsommar” knows that the filmmaker likes to play with the unpredictable and suspenseful. If you liked these plots, you have to see hereditarya film that has recently been released on Netflix and the public who loves psychological horror is already enjoying it.

The director’s debut film hit theaters in 2018 and stars Toni Collette and Alex Wolff. With 7.3/10, in a vote of more than 300,000 users, the film is positioned on IMDb as one of the favorites of users who love the genre.

“Hereditary” is Ari Aster’s debut film. Photo: A24

What is “Hereditary” about?

Synopsis: After the death of the Graham family matriarch, her daughter, Annie, moves into her home with her husband and offspring. She hopes to forget the problems she had in her childhood at the place, but everything changes when Charlie begins to see ghostly figures. From here, each of the Grahams begins to have disturbing and supernatural experiences linked to the sinister secrets they keep. The emotional trauma that they have passed through the generations will be a fundamental part of the horror they will experience.

“Hereditary” among the best horror movies of all time

In 2020, the British comparator Broad Band Choices presented its analysis entitled “The Science of Scare” (“The science of scare”), in which 50 participants underwent a pulse record in order to determine which horror movie scared them the most.

To obtain the results, the company screened the 50 highest-rated horror films on IMDb, while measuring the vital signs of the collaborators. Exposed to more than 120 hours, they watched films like “The Shining,” “The Ring” and “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.” “Sinister” took first place for the most terrifying.