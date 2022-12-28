about 20 years ago, Mariella Zanetti and Farid Ode began their romance and, over time, they became one of the most controversial couples in Peruvian show business due to the scandals they starred in on Peruvian television. Now, they both have a daughter as a result of this romance, but both are no longer together due to the problems that occurred during their marriage. In this note we tell you how they met and what was the reason that led them to separate permanently.

The love story of Mariella Zanetti and Farid Ode

At the beginning of the 2000s, Farid Ode entered the local show business after it was confirmed that he was having an affair with Mariella Zanetti. Although it is unknown how they met, both were happy in front of the reflectors, but the reality was different. Years passed and, in 2006, the businessman announced his separation from the former vedette, assuring that both ended on good terms.

Mariella Zanetti and Farid Ode. Photo: The Republic

“We have remained good friends for the sake of our daughter. We were able to reach an agreement to divorce without problems, now we will hope that the process will not take long and we can both follow different paths, “said Ode and clarified that both would continue to be partners in the cebichería they founded. Finally, he clarified that the model had no problem with him seeing her daughter.

Mariella Zanetti and Farid Ode got married after the model’s pregnancy. Photo: GLR

Why did Mariella Zanetti and Farid Ode get divorced?

In 2014, Farid Ode said that he was the one who opted for a divorce and classified his marriage with Mariella Zanetti as “hell”, alleging that it was their mothers who forced them to marry. In the same way, in the program “The value of the truth”, the comic actress stated that she regretted marrying him.

During their romance there were situations of physical aggression, drug use, alleged infidelity, among other situations. These would have caused the relationship to deteriorate over time.

“I regret having married because marriage is beyond a party. I would have liked to have a beautiful marriage, a beautiful home. I cannot regret having met him because I made a big mistake, but I have a great treasure from that and she is my daughter. Everything happens for a reason. Having a relationship with him made me mature ”, were her words in the production led by Beto Ortiz.

Aggression between Mariella Zanetti and Farid Ode after their divorce

In 2014, they both made front pages again in various media outlets after Farid Ode accused her of assault for having called attention to her daughter Gamille Ode. In this line, Mariella Zanetti defended himself and assured that he was the one who raised her hand.

Mariella Zanetti praises Farid Ode for his paternity

Years have passed and, apparently, the quarrels with Farid Ode came to an end. Now, the former vedette issued a few words for her ex-husband, stating that he is a good father with her only daughter: “The father-daughter relationship has always been important to me. He, today, is proving, yes, to be a good dad, I have to say it, just like when he didn’t, now I have to say that he is responsible with her. Not only the economic issue, but also the personal issue, which is very important”.