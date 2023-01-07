In the midst of the famous Netflix anthologies comes “Kaleidoscope”, a series that, like the disturbing technological future of “Black Mirror” or the experimental animated universe of “Love, death and Robots”, can be seen in “disorder” without altering the final result. However, there is only one thing that differentiates this new fiction starring Giancarlo Esposito: its ending, a chapter titled “White” which should be left to see last.

What is “Kaleidoscope” about?

“A professional thief and his gang try to pull off an epic heist to steal $7 billion. But betrayal, greed and other threats undermine his plan, ”says the official Netflix synopsis.

And before a premise that seems simple, we are faced with a surprise: the episodes are not numbered and can be seen in the order that the user decides .

Titled only by the name of a color, the chapters are structured in such a way that viewers can have a different experience depending on their choice.

Giancarlo Esposito, Paz Vega and Tati Gabrielle lead the main cast of the series “Kaleidoscope”. Photo: Netflix

This interesting experiment, which offers something new in terms of its narrative structure, was devised by the show’s creator and writer, Eric Garcia.

Why leave the “White” chapter at the end?

POSSIBLE SPOILERS. Precisely, the director of “Kaleidoscope” recommended leaving the episode “White” for the end, since that’s where the robbery takes place that the protagonists plan throughout the series.

“Kaleidoscope” got 100% approval on Rotten Tomatoes, from the public. Photo: Composition LR/Netflix

However, there are those who have already seen all the chapters and believe that the most understandable way to follow the story is in the following order:

Chapter “Violet”: 24 years before the robbery Chapter “Green”: 7 years before the theft Chapter “Yellow”: 6 weeks before the theft Chapter “Orange”: 3 weeks before the theft Chapter “Blue”: 5 days before the theft Chapter “White”: the robbery (watch it as if it were the last episode) Chapter “Red”: the day after the robbery Chapter “Pink”: 6 months after the theft

“Kaleidoscope” is available on Netflix and its episodes last approximately 30-50 minutes each.