Soon Netflix will put an end to sharing of the accountas you know: it is a policy that the streaming platform has allowed for years, but which will soon come blocked. Well, how will the company understand that we are sharing the profile with someone else?

Starting from March, therefore, it will no longer be possible to share Netflix accounts, and the help center has provided some information that reveals how to behave to avoid blocks and inconveniences if you want to use your subscription while travelling, for example, or inside a second home.

“When a device outside your home sign in to an account or if it is used continuously, we may ask you to verify the device before you can watch Netflix or to switch Netflix households,” the site reads.

“When someone accesses your account from a device that is not associated with your Netflix household or if your account is used continuously from a location outside your household, we may ask you to check the device before you can watch Netflix.”

The procedure involves sending a four-digit code which will serve precisely to identify the device on which we want to use our Netflix account. The verification request, however, may also be requested periodically where the behavior is maintained over time.

“While you are traveling or if you have more than one residential address, we want to allow you to enjoy Netflix wherever and whenever you want. If you are the primary account holder (or live with the primary account holder), you do not need to verify the device to watch Netflix.”

“If you are away from your Netflix household for an extended period of time, we may occasionally ask you to verify your device. We need to verify that it is a device authorized to use your account. Verifying a device is quick and easy.”

Well, how does the platform understand if we are using a device outside the household? “We use information such as IP addresses, device IDs and account activity from devices that are signed in to your Netflix account,” the help center always explains.