Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, during the virtual presentation of news.

the platform of streaming Netflix has resorted this Wednesday to a virtual call to neutralize the threat that the writers’ strike posed to the initial plan, a face-to-face appointment in a New York theater. The great annual call was held, the presentation of news, the announcement of strategies and the balance of its new business model, the subscription plan with advertising, which six months after its launch reaches the figure of five million monthly active users .

The plan, which costs $7 a month in the US – less than half the price of the most popular offer – is aimed at fueling growth in an industry where new customers of streaming They have been more difficult to convince, especially at the national level, due to the saturation of the offer. The word advertising was the most pronounced during the first section of the presentation, or up front in business jargon, the annual ritual in which the major television networks present their fall lineup to buyers and advertisers in New York.

Monthly users are not necessarily subscribers; in fact, some may be sharing plans. Still, the figure may allay some fears that Netflix’s ad-supported offering has started to sluggish. Despite the threat of a picket of strikers in front of the Manhattan theater where the event was scheduled to take place, the traffic data could not be more promising for the platform that leads the entertainment sector. streaming global, a mode of entertainment catapulted in its day by the pandemic and later in the process of sedimentation of the abundant offer. Netflix leads by a huge difference over its competitors in the US: it is three times larger than the sum of all its rivals, and leads by a distance of more than 40 points (five times greater), from the next, Disney +.

“We have it all, from Emmy-winning series to reality, from comedies to true crime, from Oscar winners to action adventures, from romantic comedies to horror movies,” said Greg Peters, Co-CEO of Netflix. This year, the executive recalled, Netflix has had, according to Nielsen, the number one original television program in streaming in the US for 15 of the 16 weeks evaluated, and the number one film for 14.

The presentation, very focused on the US market, also had room for content that is marking the global conversation, such as the success of the series the diplomaticthe latest from Netflix after titles like The Crown. “No other entertainment company aspires to create great movies and shows in so many genres, in so many countries, and for such a broad and diverse audience. We do this by partnering with world-class talent, giving them the freedom and support to tell their best stories. Our association with them is the main reason why we can offer our members new and original stories”, explained Bela Bajaria, head of content.

Among the planetary announcements, there was no shortage of the second season of the series the diplomatic, starring Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell; the ambitious adaptation of the Pulitzer The light you can’t see, by Anthony Doerr, on Nazism; a nod to the growing Latino market with the series griseldawhich recreates the life of a powerful drug lord and is starring and produced by Sofía Vergara, and new installments of classics such as The Bridgertons and stranger things. In autumn the sixth season will arrive, and final touch, of The Crown, a production that has earned Netflix countless awards. The fourth season of the acid will also premiere sex education.

Among other great innovations, in addition to the aforementioned griseldaon the path of super success Narcos and its extensive sequel, The fall of the House of Usher, based on the stories of Edgar Allan Poe. A documentary series about the former soccer player David Beckham, a survival program and a clear commitment to local markets, from South Korea to Spain with the seventh season of Elite or with berlinFrom creators of The Money Heistcomplete the offer, in addition to the always abundant assortment of documentaries.

“The special relationship fans have with Netflix programming is shaping culture in powerful and unexpected ways,” said Ted Sarandos, the company’s other co-CEO. Mentions of the key role of advertising also served to end the presentation. Just like Netflix revolutionized the market with house of cards, Sarandos promised “similar breakthroughs in advertising” that “may be just as impactful.” “We have a long way to go to build scale in advertising”, in “a better future for the streaming supported by ads”, a synergy that, for now and judging by the data, has been revealed as a formula for success.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.