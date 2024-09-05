Advisor Gendelman: Israel Committed to Continued Gaza Talks

Israel is committed to continuing negotiations on the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip. At the same time, Tel Aviv considers it strategically important for itself to maintain control over the Philadelphia Corridor on the enclave’s border with Egypt, said Dmitry Gendelman, an adviser in the Israeli Prime Minister’s office, in his Telegram channel.

“Israel is determined and doing everything possible to return the 101 hostages – all of them, including women, children and the elderly, who are being cruelly held captive by Hamas,” he said.

According to Gendelman, negotiations are continuing to agree on the details of the implementation of the framework agreement based on the US proposal from May. This will allow the hostages to be returned and other war goals to be achieved, he noted. At the same time, Dmitry Gendelman emphasized that for Israel, “presence in the Philadelphia corridor is a strategic issue.”

Earlier, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that the United States intends to withdraw from the ceasefire talks in the Gaza Strip if no progress is made in the next two weeks.

In turn, President Joe Biden said that Benjamin Netanyahu is not doing enough to reach a deal on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages. At the same time, according to the American leader, a deal between Israel and the Palestinian radical movement Hamas could soon be reached.