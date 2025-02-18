The Vatican spokesman is quiet during an informal encounter with journalists. «The Pope has spent a quiet night, has rested, and this morning he has had breakfast and He has dedicated himself to reading some newspapers», He said. Doctors will wait until the last minute of this afternoon to give a new medical part, when possible to assess how it is responding to the new therapy, the third they have designed for Francisco.

The only authorized to approach the tenth plant of the Gemelli polyclinic are the three secretaries of the Pope and some of his security assistants. They promptly take the reports that you request and the files that need urgent decisions. This Tuesday the Pope has appointed a new bishop in Canada.

From the Gemelli Polyclinic hospital it is filtered that the Pope breathes autonomously, although he is likely to be receiving oxygen at some time, as they usually treat patients with respiratory infections.

On the other hand, the Vatican has officially communicated this morning that “due to the state of health of the Holy Father,” He will not participate in the Mass of the Deacon’s Jubilee Scheduled for this Sunday, during which he would have ordered several of them.









“For the celebration of the Holy Mass on the occasion of the Jubilee of the Deacons in the Basilica of San Pedro, Pope Francis has delegated Mons. Rino Fisichella, pre-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization,” organizer of this jubilee.

Yes The Vatican is studying if the Pope will pray in public the angelus This Sunday and with what modality, for example, from a chapel or from a hospital window.