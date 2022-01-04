Nestor Villanueva and Floro Polo did not close in the best way in 2021, since both spent the end of the year parties apart and with their respective families. In the case of the singer, he spent it in Chancay with his children and parents, while Susy Díaz’s daughter spent Christmas Eve and received 2022 with her mother. In this way, both show that their relationship is going through a serious crisis.

However, the Cumbiambero assured that, for the moment, he is calm and focused on the launch of his new musical production that will be released in 2022. He also revealed that he usually maintains communication with ‘Florcita’ to find out how his children are .

“I came to Chancay because she had trips and I was not going to stay in Lima alone with my children, I preferred to spend it with my family. I am waiting to send you photos and videos of our children, “he said to Trome.

Néstor Villanueva assures that maintaining a relationship is complicated

When asked about his current situation with Flor Polo, Nestor Villanueva He assured that both go through problems like those of any couple. The singer also pointed out that maintaining a family is quite complicated.

Flor Polo and Néstor Villanueva got married in 2010 and have two children. Photo: Néstor Villanueva / Instagram

“What happens is that having a family or a relationship is a bit complicated, who has not suddenly had problems, inconveniences at home,” he added.

Néstor Villanueva is caught at a party in Chanchay after announcing problems with Flor Polo

Before closing 2021, Magaly TV, the firm captured Néstor Villanueva during a party in the city of Chancay. The images are not entirely compromising since the singer meets a group of friends, but it did confirm the estrangement with Flor Polo.