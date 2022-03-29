He tired! Nestor Villanueva He made a radical decision after the ampays he has starred in in recent weeks, after separating from his still wife Flor Polo. As you remember, the singer was captured by the cameras of “Love and Fire” in a compromising situation with the model and hostess Sofía Cavero, while they were inside a vehicle.

After that, this Monday, March 28, the Willax program showed some images where Néstor appears with the popular “Toñizonte” inside his truck.

Both situations, apparently, would have severely affected Susy Díaz’s son-in-law, who decided to stay away from his social networks for a while.

Néstor Villanueva announces that he will move away from the networks after ampay

Through his Instagram account, Néstor Villanueva announced that he would keep his life private to prevent him from being linked to different people.

“ I have decided to be incommunicado, I see that they want to link me with the whole world . Better to be alone, to avoid speculation, ”she mentioned.

What did Néstor Villanueva say about his situation with Flor Polo?

Recently, Néstor Villanueva appeared on the program “On everyone’s lips”, where he was asked about how he handled the issue of his separation from Flor Polo and was surprised to mention that he intended to recover his family.

“I do believe that we need to sit down and discuss things as they are. In a relationship, both parties have to do their part and when one wants to move their family forward, they talk, and if there have been mistakes, they talk and they can overcome as a family. ”, he counted.