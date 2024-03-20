He solar eclipse on April 8 has captured the attention of all fans of the astronomy in MexicoHowever, before that there is a new event that will be just as wonderful.

It's about the conjunction of Venus and Saturna phenomenon that promises to captivate observers from all over the world and that clearly, Mexico will be able to observe all its majesty.

It should be remembered that a planetary conjunction occurs when two or more planets appear close to each other in the sky, although in reality they are at significant distances from each other.

From an astronomical perspective, this phenomenon occurs when celestial objects share the same right ascension or ecliptic longitude in the sky.

Date and time of the conjunction

This astronomical event is scheduled for next Thursday, March 21, coinciding with the spring equinox in the northern hemisphere. It is estimated that The conjunction will begin at 8:59 p.m. in Mexicooffering a unique opportunity to contemplate the apparent closeness of these two planets in the sky.

During the conjunction, Venus and Saturn will be extraordinarily close to each other, separated by only 0°18′. This cosmic encounter will take place in the constellation of Aquarius, one of the most extensive and recognized in the sky, covering more than 2.3 percent of the night sky.

Enthusiasts who wish to enjoy this astronomical spectacle can use binoculars or telescopes to get a more detailed view. It is advisable to find a place with a clear view of the horizon and avoid obstruction by tall buildings that may interfere with observation.