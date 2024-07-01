Colombia and Brazil face each other on Tuesday in the final match of Group D at the Copa América. Colombia has already qualified but is looking to secure first place.

According to the criteria of

Before the clash, the coach Nestor Lorenzo He spoke at a press conference. He analysed the match, his strategy and referred to the opponent’s abilities.

Nestor Lorenzo’s analysis

The yellow ones will be taken into account: “We have to take this into account so as not to receive a harsh warning for something unjustifiable. If it can be avoided, it’s better to do so, but we have to have the maturity to know how to play in these circumstances. We will take this into account.”

Lorenzo’s management and undefeated: “You are never the favourite against Brazil, they have a lot of history and we are just trying to write pages in this history of Colombia. We aspire to improve it or maintain it. You are never the favourite against Brazil, we will play to the best of our ability to be up to par.”

Latest precedent with Brazil: “The context is different, but it is similar in the large number of players who will be back and in the importance we give to competing against the best teams in the world. Even the style of the new coach will not be the same.”

Nestor Lorenzo revealed details of the Colombian National Team’s strategy to beat Brazil. Photo:Mauricio Duenas. EFE Share

Penalties for late departure in the Copa America: “We have some time in the locker room and we are waiting to get out on time because we know about the sanction. It can happen to anyone and you get the sanction. Let’s hope it doesn’t happen to us, I think it’s a bit exaggerated but that’s for other people to decide.”

Concentration first 20 minutes: “You can never get distracted with Brazil. The ideal is to maintain control throughout the match. It’s difficult. If the result is the same, I hope it’s the same match, but every match presents different challenges. I hope we can control it.”

Players from Brazil: “If they are predictable or foreseeable, they surprise in any way, that makes them different, you know what they are going to do and they do it to you anyway, you have to be a good defender to control them. You will see very good players.”

Richard Rios: “I was guided by what I began to see in him, his characteristic (don’t get too big, he says to Ríos) has not yet reached its ceiling, he has a lot to improve and give to the team, he will be an elite player if he continues on this path, he gives everything to the team, he scores, breaks, aerial play, finishing, he can be very useful.”

Jhon Lucumí: “He is progressing well, we are monitoring him day by day, he will not be available tomorrow, we will see what happens next time.”

Brazil Observation: “We have been following him since the draw. In these two games we have been following him on video. We know how the game plan has changed.”

Vinicius Photo:EFE Share

Doubts about those warned: “The priority is to get out of the group first, beyond being qualified. When we say that there is a fine line between players, if we take care of one because he is cautioned we are contradicting ourselves, the team is going to go out and play at its best and those who are waiting for the opportunity will have to show it when it is their turn.”

Knowing how to suffer: “It’s difficult to control the game, we’ve certainly lost it and suffered in some games, but we’ve also been up to the task. I can’t imagine playing against Brazil for 90 minutes, at some point we’ll have to endure the game in a lower block.”

Avoid Uruguay: “We have to avoid our rivals. We are in Uruguay’s zone and we can face them sooner or later. We don’t think about that, we think that to get there we have to face Brazil first. Planning for later is underestimating Brazil and they deserve all the attention.”

SPORTS

More sports news