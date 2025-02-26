The president of the US has hung his idealized version of the future of the Middle East on his social networks
The president of the United States, Donald Trumphas shared on social networks a music video created with artificial intelligence in which it shows its idealized vision of the future Gaza.
The video shows different elements that have raised criticism and public attention, from Elon Musk eating humus in a ‘paradisiac’ gaza and surrounded by skyscrapers to a golden statue of Trump himself or himself dancing with a beautiful woman, in addition to beaches and yachts on the coast.
The letter of the rap of Trump’s gaza
This is the transcription of the song that, at the rhythm of rap, describes Trump’s reverie over Gaza:
«Donald Trump free you
Bringing life so that everyone sees it
No more tunnels, no more fear
Trump’s gaza is finally here
Trump’s gaza shines shines
A golden future brings a new life
Party and dance, the agreement has closed
Trump’s gaza, number one
Trump’s gaza shines shines
A golden future brings a new life
Party and dance, the agreement has closed
Trump’s gaza, number one »
Report an error
#Trump #recreates #video #gaza #dreams #money #sky #golden #statues #Musk #eating #humus
Leave a Reply