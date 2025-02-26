02/26/2025



Updated at 10: 39h.





The president of the United States, Donald Trumphas shared on social networks a music video created with artificial intelligence in which it shows its idealized vision of the future Gaza.

The video shows different elements that have raised criticism and public attention, from Elon Musk eating humus in a ‘paradisiac’ gaza and surrounded by skyscrapers to a golden statue of Trump himself or himself dancing with a beautiful woman, in addition to beaches and yachts on the coast.

The letter of the rap of Trump’s gaza

This is the transcription of the song that, at the rhythm of rap, describes Trump’s reverie over Gaza:

«Donald Trump free you









Bringing life so that everyone sees it

No more tunnels, no more fear

Trump’s gaza is finally here

Trump’s gaza shines shines

A golden future brings a new life

Party and dance, the agreement has closed

Trump’s gaza, number one

Trump’s gaza shines shines

A golden future brings a new life

Party and dance, the agreement has closed

Trump’s gaza, number one »