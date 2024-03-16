There is no peace in the coaching staff of the Colombia National Team, Néstor Lorenzo, facing the friendlies of the date Fifa March, confirmed dismissal of the defender Yerry Mina Added to this is the almost confirmed absence of one of the new players.

This Saturday the alarms went off in England due to the problem suffered by the Colombian Ian Poveda in it Sheffield Wednesday, on day 38 of the championship.

Ian He was a starter in his team's very tough 6-0 defeat against the Ipswich Town Football Club, but the worst news was the muscle injury suffered by the Colombian, who was forced to leave the field of play in the 53rd minute of the match after suffering some physical discomfort.

The 24-year-old player, who received the call from Nestor Lorenzo for the friendlies against Spainin Madrid (March 22) and against Romaniain London (March 26) would not be in the call.

The technician of the Sheffield Wednesday Danny Röhl He explained after the game that Ian Poveda suffered a muscle injury and finds it very difficult to recover in the short term, his trip to the Colombia selection It's almost ruled out.

“It could be that both players are out for a couple of weeks, but let's take a look… I think it's not possible for Ian to go to the national team with his muscle injury, but I hope he does well with Barry. “At the moment it is difficult, for four months we have really played to the limit,” the coach told The Star newspaper.

Injuries once again play tricks on the footballer who this season has missed several games due to his physical problems, with the Leeds Unitedowner of his sporting rights, who transferred him to Sheffield, barely played 7 games in the second half of 2023. This year, Poveda has played 8 games with the Sheffield Wednesday in the second division of England.

Notably Ian Poveda He is one of the players who earned his call to the Colombian National Team after what was shown last year in the December friendlies against Venezuela and Mexico, games in which he added minutes and left good feelings.

The Colombian Football Federation They have not yet commented on the player's physical condition, nor is it known if coach Néstor Lorenzo will call another name in Ian's place, as he did in the case of Yerry Mina in which he called Juan David Cabal after confirming the muscle problem of the Cagliari player in Italy.

