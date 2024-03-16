Republishes the file of the disappearance of a minorthe State Search Commission, after deleting it and being accused of corruption.

Elisa Celis assured that the State Search Commission deleted the record of his son Patricio Romo Celis 12 years old, after his ex-partner offered money to the instance.

“People close to my children's father tell me that They gave a large amount of money to lower this token ”Elisa stated.

Elisa's son, Patricio, was allegedly stolen by his ex-partner and he has not been allowed to see him even though she legally has custody.

He added that the State Search Commission informed him on Sunday, March 10, that they would lower the file, since “the person who has him” showed them a video in which he appears alive.

However, the Federal Judiciary determined that the search file could not be deleted. It should be noted that in other cases, the Commission publishes a new file with the superimposed legend of 'Located', but on this occasion they deleted the publication from social networks.

“They already uploaded it again because it was what the federal judge ordered immediately, because custody belongs to the mother,” the woman declared.

The search form was published again on Thursday, March 14 at 6:35 p.m. on the Commission's Facebook page.