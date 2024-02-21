An appeals court in Santiago de Chile has decided to reopen the investigation into the death of Pablo Neruda. In fact, it is believed that he was actually poisoned

The death of Pablo Neruda for many it is still shrouded in mystery despite official sources but now the veil could finally be lifted on the disappearance of the Nobel Prize winner a few days after the 1973 coup d'état in Chile. Court of Appeal of Santiago de Chile yesterday he in fact established that the causes of Neruda's death will have to be re-examined in a new trial.

Last December Rodolfo Reyes, the poet's nephew, had asked to reopen the case to look for a cause other than prostate cancer, which was indicated on the death certificate, but had been unsuccessful. According to forensic investigations conducted by experts from Canada, Denmark and Chile, there is evidence that confirms that Neruda died of poisoning. The amount of Cloristridium botulinum found in Neruda's body, which causes paralysis of the nervous system and then death, would be “incompatible with human life”.

The Court of Appeals then established a handwriting analysis of the death certificate, a meta-analysis of the results of tests carried out by foreign laboratories and subpoenas also for an expert on botulinum toxins.

Neruda was a member of the Communist Party and a friend of the Chilean president Salvador Allendewho was later overthrown by the coup that brought him to power Augusto Pinochet. The winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature was thinking of fleeing to Mexico but a day before leaving he was taken by ambulance to a clinic in Santiago where he died on September 23, 1973.