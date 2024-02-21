DYou don't have to win the most coveted prize in the automotive industry. But you can. As long as you get to the final. Achieving that can count as a win, as only seven models from the numerous new releases each year make it there. And the jury is always good for surprises, even ones that hurt. This year, for example, the 5 Series from BMW is in the final, but its long-term rival Mercedes-Benz is not, and the E-Class only made it into the top 15 of 28 candidates.

What leads the 59 European specialist journalists from 22 countries to their decision will not be made public in the preliminary round. Only the election for Car of the Year can be seen by everyone, and that's what it's all about now. Last week the final test drives were carried out on a closed handling course near Paris. The author of these lines is a member of the jury and actually experiences the same thing every year: you go to France with a sequence in your head, and when you leave France it is rearranged.

The same chicanes for every car

Leading every car through the same chicanes, braking sharply from 130 km/h, driving in serpentine lines on the bumper track reveals strengths and weaknesses without shame. This year there was drizzle over the track early in the morning, which turned it into soft soap and pushed the electronic control systems to their limits.

Anyone who slides over all four wheels towards the exit in a long curve or comes across with the rear when accelerating out may provoke, like and control it to a certain extent on the open road. However, when applied to everyday life, the limit must be on the safe side. There were significant differences between the test subjects. This year they are in alphabetical order: BMW 5 Series, BYD Seal, Kia EV 9, Peugeot 3008, Renault Scénic, Toyota C-HR, Volvo EX 30.









Now there is a vote, there is only one winner, no prize for the most beautiful hubcap. Innovation and driving characteristics play a big role, but so do other motivations. For example, the purchase price, if particularly high, is seen as an obstacle for some people. Since the 5 Series from BMW is included, this criterion may not have been decisive this year.

There are members of the jury who see the rejection of more expensive cars as a mistake, as innovation usually comes through from top to bottom. Sympathy should not play a role, but rather technical finesse and possibly also design. In principle, each juror is free to form his or her opinion; the award is not sponsored by the industry; it also derives its significance from its transparency and independence. The winner is scheduled to be announced on February 26, 2024 in a ceremony at the Geneva Motor Show. The current award winner is the Jeep Avenger, which won the most recent election before the VW ID Buzz.

The Technology and Engine editorial team regularly follows the election. A small tradition is the online survey among our readers, which we will start again here and incorporate the announcement of the official results.

