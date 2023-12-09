According to the real real nerds in the editorial office, this is a thing. The F1 skins for Fortnite have been leaked!1!!

Personally, I stopped being a gaming nerd after the epic, fabulous and fabulous Deus Ex series. The Isaac Asimovesque hard science fiction was perfect for me. Since then…meh. Okay, a game of Mario karting with my favorite temporary housemates/training mates would still be nice. But hey, for the rest… At some point you just become one Boomer. Personally, I can’t really enjoy gaming anymore because I think I have to do other things with my time. Maybe GTA6 will pull me back into the black hole again. Or of course that new Deus Ex, if that ever comes.

Fortunately, there are others in the newsroom who do not live in the Mesozoic era. And they have pointed out to the undereaten that there are F1 skins for Fortnite!1!! Yes. Now I know something skins are. But I have literally never played Fortnite. So um, yeah. Let’s just say that you can dress your character in some sleek F1 suits. And then… shoot the rest, I guess? Want to make puzzles? Want to showcase dance moves? Anyway, these are them.

Apparently you can choose to wear a helmet or not. Although Bert Visscher taught us decades ago that it is better to always wear a helmet. The model dolls are all very politically correct women. But there are also males in all colors of the rainbow. There are also vehicles with themes from the various F1 teams. Gotta catch it all!

The skins come on the heels of the previously released Lewis Hamilton puppies, digitally immortalized for posterity together with dog Rocco. Other F1 drivers are now reportedly coming to the game. Namely Oscar Piastri, Pierre Gasly, Sergio Perez, none other than great guy Valtteri Bottas and, remarkably enough, our own Nyck de Vries. So download and play…

