The German independent team Elysium Game Studio has presented A gameplay trailer for Neo Berlin 2087 for Gamescom 2024and it is truly something impressive. Not in its entirety, of course, but there are sequences that leave you speechless from a technical point of view.

Known until recently by the title of Shadow of Conspiracy: Section 2the game will bring to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S a system in some ways similar to that of Cyberpunk 2077, albeit with the inevitable differences related to the budget and ambition of the two projects.

What is certain is that the cutscenes of Neo Berlin 2087 They are so well made that they don’t seem real; or rather, not to appear to be made by human developers, but by some artificial intelligence tool. Will it really be so?