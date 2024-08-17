Mexican full-back Julián Araujo made his Premier League debut in Bournemouth’s 1-1 draw at home to Nottingham Forest.

The former Barcelona player came on as a substitute in the 63rd minute, when the Cherries were 1-0 down after Chris Wood’s goal (23′).

The moves of Spanish coach Andoni Iraola had an effect on Bournemouth, as Antoine Semenyo equalised in the 86th minute, after a bit of luck finding the ball in the penalty area after a couple of rebounds off the defence.

The match at City Ground had a dramatic moment when Brazilian Danilo was injured just eight minutes in. After fighting for the ball, the Forest player fell badly on his left leg and had to be treated for more than 10 minutes.

Araujo became the 12th Mexican player to play at least one Premier League match.

Bournemouth will open the campaign at home when they host Newcastle on Sunday 25 August.

Who are the Mexicans who have played in the Premier League?