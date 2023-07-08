the tiktoker Nelly Rossinelli He has gained massive popularity for posting his iconic healthy lunch boxes on social media; On some occasions, her husband Gerson Rossinelli helps her and accompanies her during the recording of her content. Now, the jury of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities‘, with the current broadcast of the Latina culinary program, divides his time to spend moments with his partner and, something that usually generates curiosity, is the age difference. Next, we tell you how many years apart there are between the beloved couple.

Who is Nelly Rossinelli?

Nelly Rossinelli is a content creator who became popular on social media with her videos about lunch boxes with nutritious ingredients for her kids. She is shown every morning giving some tips to prepare the breakfasts of the day to day.

She is a cabin crew member and business administrator by profession, in addition, she shows her new facet on television in the program ‘The Great Chef: Famous’, where she is part of the strict judges who taste the preparations of the participants.

Nelly Rossinelli.

What does Gerson, Nelly Rossinelli’s husband, do?

Gerson Rossinelli, husband of the judge of the Latina program, is a graduate of the Economics career of the Federico Villareal National University. Likewise, as can be seen on his public LinkedIn profile, he has a degree in Business Administration from USIL.

Regarding his work experience, he is currently a manager of the Banca Mediana Empresa Group, which belongs to Banco Pichincha. Added to this, he was also part of entities such as BCP, Scotiabank and Banco de Comercio.

How many years apart are Nelly Rossinelli and her husband Gerson?

As told by her own Nelly Rossinelli In a recent interview for “Weekly Report”, some tell her that her husband is her ‘collagen’, due to his visibly youthful appearance. Faced with this situation, the “Mom of the parrots” revealed how many years there are between the two.

“We are 3 years apart, but it does show because the man (her husband) has very good genetics, he is 37 years old, but you see them and he seems 25, “he explained. So currently the beloved tiktoker would be 40 years old .

What is Nelly Rossinelli’s real last name?

The real name and last name of the judge of “The Big Chef: Celebrities” It is Nelly Beraún Paredes, according to what she herself explained on one occasion, she decided to take her husband’s last name when she began to upload content to networks so that her coworkers could not find her on said platform.