Mechanical breakdowns can be extremely expensiveespecially if adequate maintenance is not carried out, as warned by RACE (Royal Automobile Club of Spain).

Therefore, it is crucial to keep the car in optimal condition, not only to ensure safety and good performance, but also to prevent such expensive repairs. Below is an analysis of the ten most expensive breakdowns that a vehicle can suffer, highlighting the gearbox as the most expensive of all.

1. Gearbox (manual/automatic)

A driver activates the automatic gearbox of his car. Getty Images/iStockphoto

The most feared and expensive breakdown It is located in the gearbox. According to RACE, “repairing a manual gearbox can require up to 9 hours of work, with a cost ranging between 7,000 and 10,000 euros.” In the case of a automatic gearboxthe price can rise up to 11,000-14,000 euros and take 11 hours of labor. This repair is not only the most expensive, but also one of the most crucial as it directly impacts the performance of the vehicle. To avoid this problem, It is recommended to avoid sudden accelerations and maintain smooth driving. Due to the cost of repairing it, this question may arise: Is it worth repairing the gearbox?





2. Cylinder head

The cylinder head plays a fundamental role in engine performance. Its repair generally requires around 16 hours of work and It can cost approximately 5,000 euros. To avoid problems, it is crucial to follow the manufacturer’s recommendations regarding oil and coolant changes.

3. Turbo

Detail of the turbo of a car. Pixabay

Repair of the turbo, the component responsible for increasing engine power, can take approximately 11 hours and have a cost close to 2,800 euros. To prevent wear, it is advisable to use the idle speed correctly and avoid aggressive driving.

4. Flywheel

The flywheel is responsible for controlling the rotation of the crankshaft. Although its cost is approximately 1,600 euros, The repair may take around 12 hours due to disassembly and assembly of other parts. If you experience difficulty changing gears or vibrations in the clutch pedal, it is advisable to visit a workshop.





5. Injectors

Injectors, crucial for engine combustion, have a repair cost of around 3,900 euros and require approximately 3.5 hours of work. It is essential not to postpone changing the fuel filter and make sure to refuel at stations that offer high quality fuel.

6. Crankshaft

The crankshaft transforms the reciprocating rectilinear motion into a uniform circular motion. Its repair involves about 17 hours of work and costs around 3,300 euros. You should be aware of possible oil leaks to prevent major problems.





7. Engine block

Replacing the engine block can take between 16 and 20 hours of work and cost around 5,300 euros. Block wear is usually the result of improper oil and coolant changes, or sudden acceleration with a cold engine.

8. Particle filter

The particulate filter reduces emissions by trapping polluting particles. Its replacement costs about 2,500 euros and it only takes 2 hours. Cars that circulate mainly in the city are the most affected, so it is recommended to drive on the road regularly for regeneration.





9. Cranks

Repair the connecting rods, which are connected to the pistons and crankshaft, It can cost around 2,700 euros and require about 20 hours of work. Proper maintenance of the engine lubrication system is essential to prevent this breakdown.

10. Air conditioning

Turning on the air conditioning when the car is plugged in will consume power from the grid. 20Minutes

Although air conditioning is not crucial for the vehicle to run, it is essential for many drivers. Repairing the compressor can take around 3 hours and cost approximately 1,500 euroswhile fixing the evaporator can cost about 1,000 euros and take about 2 hours. To keep the system in good condition, it is advisable to turn it on from time to time and avoid the accumulation of dust and pollen.





Tips for good maintenance

Performing proper maintenance and following the manufacturer’s recommendations can prevent many of these costly breakdowns. “RACE always recommends carrying out adequate maintenance on the car and taking care of certain aspects of your driving,” they point out, since these factors are essential to improve your safety on the road and avoid mechanical damage in the medium and long term.

RACE always recommends carrying out adequate maintenance on the car and taking care of certain aspects of your driving.

File image of a mechanic in a workshop, changing the tires of a car. PIXABAY

To keep your car in good condition, Perform oil and filter changes regularlycheck and refill fluids, and keep tires at proper pressure and properly aligned. Inspect and replace brakes and clean battery terminalschanging it every 3-5 years. Check the cooling system and exhaust, and make sure the wipers and lights are working properly. Drive smoothly, Do not overload the car and carry out annual professional inspections. Additionally, clean your car regularly inside and out to prevent corrosion and maintain its appearance.