Vitamin C or ascorbic acidas we all know, is a water-soluble vitamin, that is, it dissolves in water and is eliminated through urine. Apparently it is a nutrient essential and necessary in various metabolic reactions, such that It is produced by almost all plants and animalsexcept the man.

According to the information provided by the University of Navarra Clinicits deficiency causes scurvy in humans, hence the name of ascorbic acid given to the acidand It is frequently used as a food additive to prevent it.

Features

Between the most outstanding functions of vitamin Cit is worth noting the following:

Act as a powerful antioxidant to maintain the reduced state of the ions, iron and copper.

to maintain the reduced state of the ions, iron and copper. Has an important role in collagen synthesis in wound healing, in immune function and in the synthesis of neurotransmitters.

in wound healing, in immune function and in the synthesis of neurotransmitters. Enhances intestinal absorption of iron not linked to the Heme group (iron from foods of plant origin).

(iron from foods of plant origin). It intervenes in the formation of connective tissue and in the regulation of capillary and bone resistance.

Protects mucous membranes .

. Reduces susceptibility to infections .

. Prevents the appearance of scurvy disease (its symptoms are: weakness, muscle and joint pain, and spontaneous bleeding in the gums and skin that takes time to heal).

To take into account

Without a doubt, one of the greatest sources is foods with vitamin C.. However, also there is the option of consuming food supplements that ensure you have adequate and sufficient intake, something that many peopleon social networks, they did not know.

Given this panorama, Many Spaniards wonder what is the best time to take vitamin C.. Well, according to the experts consulted by TodoDiscathe best time of day to consume vitamin C supplements is during the morningaccompanied by adequate nutrition.

The reason? It is clear: the body requires energy to face the day in the best possible way after the overnight fasting period. This suggestionit should be noted, It is extendable to any type of vitamin supplement.