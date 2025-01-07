After the Christmas break, television programs return to their daily broadcast. one of them is The Revolt. As usual, David Broncano has his collaborators and their respective sections, and this Tuesday one of them was LalaChus. The comedian has discussed, among other topics, his experience giving the Chimes.

“You are very lucky because it is here the television starthe audience leader, the presenter of the Chimes. A round of applause for LalaChus in The Revolt“were the words that Broncano dedicated to the comedian for her entrance to the set.

Between applause and chants from the public, LalaChus greeted the people in the audience while danced to the rhythm of “lololo” and the sound of the drum provided by the presenter.

Once seated on the sofa, the presenter also talked about the ins and outs and preparation before the Chimes broadcast. “I have marked a before and after because I think no one has appeared in curlers on the News“he joked about it.

During the conversation, Broncano pointed out that “never again” will he present the Campanadas and they also talked about his live greeting to Cristina Pedroche and Alberto Chicote from the balcony: “They answered us. There was a little look.”

Finally, LalaChus wanted to show his gratitude to all the program’s followers for their support and watch the Chimes with them. “I want to thank all the people who saw us, all those who have written me things absolutely beautiful and cool and there are many more of them than the ugly ones. We are the best,” he concluded.