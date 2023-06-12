Monday, June 12, 2023
Neither Haaland nor Guardiola, look who stole the show in the City dressing room

June 12, 2023
Neither Haaland nor Guardiola, look who stole the show in the City dressing room


Manchester City

Manchester City.

Manchester City.

More intimacies of the celebration of the Champions League are known.

He Manchester City He already has the Champions League title that he dreamed of and was chasing. A goal from Spaniard Rodri Hernández in the 68th minute allowed the English team to break the curse that tormented them in Europe and defeat this Saturday in the final in Istanbul against Inter de Milan for 1-0.

In a duel in which City, clearly favourites, suffered unspeakably and lost their brains kevin debruyne due to injury in the first half, the coach Pep Guardiola He was also able to win his first Champions League away from Barcelona, ​​where he had won the titles in 2009 and 2011.
the show man

In addition, City achieved a historic treble, after winning the Premier and the FA Cup, emulating United who achieved it in 1999.

Guardiola added his third Champions League title as coach, equaling Bob Paisley and Zinedine Zidane, being second only to Carlo Ancelotti, with four.

“It couldn’t happen any other way, we knew it. In the first part we were nervous. We had to be patient. This competition can go one way or the other, but we were there and it was written in the stars, the trophy is for us” Guardiola celebrated.

The celebration in the dressing room was crazy and the team’s tutilero was the one who stole the looks with this particular celebration.
