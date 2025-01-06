The Golden Globes For the second year, they reward the blockbuster that has blown up international billboards in recent months. In this edition, the predictions have been fulfilled and the most recent success has been the one recognized in this category. We refer to Wicked, the movie event Jon M. Chu born from the Broadway musical that expands the universe of The Wizard of Oz.

The cast and crew took the stage to thank them for the award. Director Jon M. Chu wanted to share it with all those responsible for the Broadway musical who have preceded them, as well as with the hundreds of professionals who have made their ambitious production possible, whose second It will be released in November of this year.

The filmmaker has addressed all those film professionals who fell in love with the craft: “It made us risk everything to be in this city right now and I think about how precious that is.” He has also shared the award with the viewers, stating that everyone has seen the videos of the fans singing, putting on makeup and spreading the phenomenon even further. Wicked.

“In times of pessimism and cynicism in the world, we can still make art, which is a radical act of optimism,” he said, referring to the power of cinema: “Maybe we are all a little Elphaba. We don’t give up, we get up, and we take the yellow brick road and we see that we can also fly.

Among the rest of the nominees for best box office film, were Alien: Romulus, Bitelchús Bitelchús, Deadpool and Wolverine, Gladiator II, Inside Out 2, Twisters and Wild robot.

