CBD helps to balance your nervous system, making you feel calm and allowing you to rest. It’s like a helping hand for your control room, pushing the buttons for ‘calm’ and ‘peace’ when necessary.

These lemon-flavoured gummies combine CBD with melatonin to help you sleep. They’re easy to take and don’t leave you feeling groggy in the morning.

1. CBD Oil Tinctures

CBD oil tinctures are a good option for those who want to add a little bit of CBD to their everyday routine. Tinctures are stored in tinted glass bottles and make use of the sublingual method, meaning you place a few drops under your tongue to absorb them.

These tinctures can be added to food and drinks, making them easy to incorporate into your routine. A shot of a CBD tincture added to your evening cup of tea can be just the thing to help you relax and unwind before bed.

A study conducted in 2019 found that taking a low dose of CBD (25 milligrams per day) reduced anxiety within a month for most participants while also helping them sleep better.

2. CBD Sleep Powder

If you struggle with insomnia or obstructive sleep apnea, CBD drops could help you get better rest. CBD is known as a natural sedative and can help you fall asleep, stay asleep through the night, and have unbroken REM sleep. Moreover, it can also help you overcome the symptoms of obstructive sleep apnea, such as nighttime sweating and awakenings that make breathing difficult.

CBD has been shown to reduce anxiety and promote relaxation, especially when taken before sleep. Many people who take CBD supplements as part of their sleep routine find that it helps them stay asleep through the night and feel more rested in the morning.

One way to take CBD for sleep is to use a CBD tincture that contains other calming ingredients. This includes melatonin, passion flower, L-theanine, and magnesium, all of which are known to calm the mind and promote sleep. It’s best to take this tincture about 30 minutes before bedtime.

3. CBD Drinks

The latest fad to take over the cocktail scene (besides activated charcoal) is CBD, the non-psychoactive compound found in hemp and cannabis plants that has been linked to stress relief, pain management, and a better night’s sleep. It’s now appearing on bar menus everywhere, with drinks made with everything from tea to fruit punch.

When ingested, CBD works by supporting your body’s endocannabinoid system, a complex cell-signalling network that helps regulate things like mood, pain response, and sleep-wake cycles. CBD drinks can offer an easy way to get the recommended daily dose of CBD, especially when compared to capsules and oils.

Some CBD beverages contain full or broad-spectrum CBD, while others have a purely isolate formulation without the presence of THC (perfect for those who may need to undergo drug testing). If you’re new to CBD, it’s best to start with a low dose and work your way up. The type of CBD beverage you choose will also play a role in how quickly and easily the ingredients are absorbed.