Linda Caicedo
The Colombian National Team player led the way at Alfredo Di Stéfano.
The Colombian Linda Caicedo once again reported with a goal in the First Women's Division of Spain. The Colombian player guided the real Madrid in their overwhelming 7-1 victory against Valencia for date 16 of the League.
It was a fierce start from Real Madrid at the Alfredo Di Stéfano stadium. The 18-year-old Colombian forward scored the first of the night in Madrid.
Around the 29th minute of the first half, Linda Caicedo received a filtered pass from Sandie Toletti, beat her rivals and took a right hand that deflected off a defense, fortunately the ball took height and went over humanity. of the Valencia goalkeeper. Partial 1-0 in favor of Real Madrid.
It is Linda Caicedo's second goal in the Spanish League and the first of this year, the previous one was on October 22 in the 1-2 victory against Levante.
⚽️ Linda Caicedo takes advantage of a golden assist from Sandie Toletti to score the first goal for Real Madrid Women against Valencia and her second goal of the season.pic.twitter.com/LW7TriNptj
— Real Madrid Women 🤍 (@madridfeminfo) February 3, 2024
News in development…
