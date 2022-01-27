Neil Young’s music is being removed from Spotify at his own request. The Canadian singer had asked for this because of a podcast on the music platform that would spread ‘disinformation about vaccines’. The streaming service says it will respond to Young’s request. The music is expected to be removed on Wednesday evening, US time.
