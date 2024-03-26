As everyone will know, Capcom has included within Dragon's Dogma 2 a series of microtransactions which allow you to acquire additional units of objects still present in the game, such as teleportation tools, to resurrect a fallen ally and to change the appearance of the character and pawns. The fans didn't appreciate the choice, obviously, and in fact someone immediately tried to remedy it with various mod.

In fact, some are available through NexusMod Dragon's Dogma 2 modas Crazy's Shop which adds larger quantities of items for sale as microtransactions to the Vernworth store. We then find Early N' Cheap Art of Metamorphosis which adds the tool to modify characters in some shops at the beginning of the adventure for reasonable prices. The two mods already have more than 70,000 downloads at the time of writing.

There is also a mod – Save Manager – which is capable of secure manual saves and be able to recharge them freely. Basically, in fact, Dragon's Dogma 2 includes only one save slot and automatic saves overwrite manual ones.

Furthermore, the mod also allows you to start a new game, which for the moment is not possible to do in Dragon's Dogma 2 once the game has started. However, Capcom has already confirmed that this option will be added in a patch coming soon.