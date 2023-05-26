Friday, May 26, 2023, 00:51



At El Mojón, you can get your feet up to your ankles wet hours after the rain has stopped. The water that comes down from the entire catchment basin, between San Pedro del Pinatar and the Alicante municipality of Pilar de la Horadada, reaches this town like a river of mud. It wasn’t always like this. The transformation of the territory, at the hands of agricultural farms and new developments, have turned the riverbeds into water highways with a goal in El Mojón.

The rains of the last few days, without being torrential, once again turned the streets into canals, which the residents have to cross as best they can to get around or leave and enter the town. It has now become a habit with each episode of rain, the schoolchildren leave the house with wellington boots, carrying their sports shoes in hand for when they have left the quagmire.

The Stop Floods platform demands “the creation of a water commission, so that both consistories coordinate for preventive operations before a warning of rain, and also for subsequent cleaning.” They believe that unequal treatment between the two sides of the town would be avoided and residents would be better informed.

The San Pedro brigade placed a sack barrier on Malecón, Miraflores and Vistabella streets, which reduced the entry of water into the southern part of the urban area, although it caused concern among the population.