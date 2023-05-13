This comes amid an exchange of responsibility between the two parties to the conflict in Sudan regarding those actions that target private and public property, while the preoccupation with fighting and the flight of many families increases, so that the phenomenon of “cities and street gangs” that have been used to these actions for a long time has returned..

The designated governor of Khartoum, Ahmed Othman Hamza, called on citizens to “raise their sense of security and form committees in neighborhoods to secure them from looting and robbery.” Appeals were also made to workers in various services “to provide them to limit the current crisis.”.

Fatwa on looting

In the midst of the increase in looting in Sudan, the Ansar Affairs Authority for Da’wa, one of the largest religious bodies in the country, issued a fatwa confirming “the prohibition of taking anything from people’s money without the consent of its owners,” stressing that “it is not permissible to buy looted things because of the encouragement in that.” on looting and theft.”.

The authority also appealed to “form committees in different regions and neighborhoods to protect public and private property, collect what it found looted and confine it in lists, and put it in a safe place under the guard of those it chooses from the able-bodied; and return it to its owners if they find it.”

In their interview with Sky News Arabia, Sudanese considered that the current crisis “has left a difficult humanitarian situation on the ground, on top of which entire families are forced to flee to states far from the areas of clashes, or to flee to neighboring countries such as Egypt or Chad.”

They added that “the Sudanese states witnessed a shortage of goods and services provided, and theft of property increased, especially government property, which security can no longer control.”.

They pointed out that “people’s committees have been formed in some areas, where family members protect their property, confront gangs, and help local authorities.”.

Organized looting gangs constitute a great concern to the citizens and the security services in Khartoum.

worsening of the crisis

According to the United Nations, two-thirds of Sudan’s population, or an estimated 15.8 million, will need humanitarian aid in 2023, while the World Food Program confirms that more than 5 million people there suffer from food insecurity..

The Sudanese writer and political researcher, Maher Abu Al-Goukh, specified in statements to “Sky News Arabia” the repercussions of the current security situation in a number of points, including:

“The absence of the police and the breaking of prisons, in addition to the increase in poverty and conditions resulting from the war, which created a favorable environment for the spread of looting and looting crimes that affected banks, companies, and even citizens’ homes, especially those that were left by their people following the clashes taking place within residential neighborhoods in Khartoum, Omdurman, and Bahri.” .

“The continuation of the war between the conflicting parties will result in more security instability, and will exacerbate the scarcity of food, water, medicine, and fuel supplies in Khartoum, the disruption of electronic procurement methods, non-payment of employee salaries, and high prices, and will limit the ability of citizens abroad to transfer money to Sudan.” .