Change over March, of 8.4%, surpassed the market forecast and the interannual indicator was 4.5 percentage points above the one recorded in the previous month | Photo: EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Consumer prices in Argentina rose 108.8% in April compared to the same month last year, 4.5 percentage points more than the interannual measurement of inflation taken in March, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec ) this Friday (12).

Considering only April itself over the previous month, prices rose 8.4%, which represents an acceleration from the 7.7% rate in March. The percentage was also above the market forecast (7.5%) in the last survey carried out by the Argentine Central Bank.

Among the biggest increases recorded in April by Indec are clothing and footwear (10.8% monthly and 120.7% interannual), due to the change of season, followed by food and non-alcoholic beverages (10.1% monthly and 115% interannual ), which had the highest incidence in all regions, due to the increase in meat, vegetables, dairy products and eggs.

The increases also prevailed in the categories of restaurants and hotels (9.9% monthly and 126.6% year-on-year) and domestic equipment and maintenance (8.6% monthly and 111.3% year-on-year), while education (5% monthly and 98. 5% interannual) and alcoholic beverages and tobacco (3.8% monthly and 114.3% interannual) had the lowest changes compared to March.

In the whole of 2022, consumer prices accumulated an increase of 94.8%, with a notable acceleration compared to the 50.9% recorded in 2021.