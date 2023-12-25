Neighbor disputes | Dog poop on the windshield and a goodbye note in the middle of sex – HS asked readers what causes neighbor disputes

Generic is said to be the worst. The neighbors are not far behind, at least if HS readers are to be believed.

A total of 42 responses were collected to HS's neighbor dispute survey, which ranged from smoking drugs to barking dogs and harassing behavior towards minors.

The article contains quotes only from respondents whose names are known to HS.

Major the cause of disputes should not be a surprise. The uproar and especially late night partying repeatedly caused quarrels and irritation.

“My upstairs neighbor is constantly making noise at night, causing health and coping problems for me. I went several times to ask to be quieter at night, to no avail. After that, the noise got worse and I even once got water on my neck from the upstairs balcony while I was on my own balcony.” Helsinki.

Partying and rioting often went hand in hand with the use of alcohol or other substances. According to readers' experiences, Airbnb apartments also increased party and noise disadvantages.

“There was a tenant of the housing company in the former official apartment of the talker next door to me. One tenant, who moved in during Advent, billeted every night with a large crowd of guests, shouting through the stereo. The following Easter, the lease was canceled and an hour before midnight the troublemaker moved out. During the final cleaning, a cannabis plantation was found in the apartment.” Helsinki.

“I lived in a rental unit in the center of Helsinki during the corona virus. My neighbor's Airbnb apartment was rented out, so it was naturally very quiet at times. But especially on weekends, more than ten people could gather in the apartment for a party poppoo and the going was around the clock. You could compare living next door to a karaoke bar open 24/7.” Riihimäki.

Others again, it was annoying that the neighbors don't tolerate even the slightest noise and make, in their opinion, unwarranted complaints about the normal sounds of life.

“The terraced house neighbor cannot tolerate the dog barking during the day.” Espoo.

“I once had a neighbor who complained a little about everything I did. Among other things, he complained that I was fighting with someone in the apartment, even though I lived alone. He complained about the noise and once even asked if I had stolen something from his apartment! The neighbor often complained that no one visits at his place, so would have just been lonely and tried to get company by rattling.” Pietarsaari.

“The property manager pointed out a disturbing life without detailed information about the quality of the harassment. After a long conversation, I only found out that I had, for example, done the dishes after 10 p.m. I hadn't held any music or parties. I even got two warnings, and both times no data came up. The property manager used his power without legal grounds.” Helsinki.

According to one reader, their love affairs were also frowned upon by the neighbors.

“It wasn't a direct fight, but a goodbye note came out of the mailbox demanding silence during sex. It is said that “our fun could be heard loudly around the house”. To the annoyance of the neighbors, we checked the mail only after the “fun” ended…” Turku.

One one of the classic and frequent disputes is the neighbor's smoking.

“Cigarette smoke drifts into my apartment, but the building society always makes a decision at the general meeting that nothing will be done about it. Last summer, four adults took turns smoking on the balcony below my apartment every night. The smoke was coming into my bedroom through the replacement air vent, even though I've tried to block it. Many nights there was less than an hour between the last cigarette and the next, and some nights they sat all night rocking out on the balcony. So I didn't sleep for weeks.” Lahti.

“The health authorities of the city of Vantaa are not doing their job. For years, a chain smoker downstairs has had to suffer from continuous cigarette smoke day and night in an owner-occupied apartment. The housing association does not even take the matter into consideration. The smoker apparently enjoys special protection. The smoke spreads both above and to the next-door neighbors, who all suffer.” Vantaa.

In addition to traditional tobacco, disputes have been caused by the smoking of electronic cigarettes and drugs.

“I live in a rented house, where the owners are the owners. Really awkward. Smokers close their valves, so the smoke enters my apartment through other routes. In addition, there are all kinds of smoking, such as smoking drugs, smoking electronic cigarettes, and of course normal and cigar smoking. The trouble is real, and especially the hangover that occurs when smoking the drug is absolutely insane.” Lahti.

Always neighborhood fights are not caused by drugs. Raising children and poor musical gifts can be enough for the noise levels to become disturbing to the neighbors.

“The amateur musician struggles with his unfinished singing, guitar and piano skills. In an otherwise peaceful apartment building, the upstairs neighbor's family lives in an unusual rhythm. The children live according to the principles of free education, they run and scream, and the adults eat according to their own schedules, without understanding other neighbors.” Uusimaa.

Noise– and in addition to health hazards, the neighbors' actions can also prevent the building of a house, says one of the survey respondents.

“We were about to start building a single-family house in the summer of 2020, when the neighbor refused to sign the neighbor consultation. This began a wait that lasted more than a year, until the administrative court rejected the appeal in the fall of 2021. This is completely allowed in Finland even when the planned construction is fully in accordance with the plan and standards and all regulations filling. The plot is still empty, because the costs have gotten out of hand while the court was being held. Construction could have been completed in the summer of 2022 – if there had been more bangs.” Lahti.

One reader told about a neighbor who has harassed and tormented both the reader and his minor children.