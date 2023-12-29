Accidents | World Championship golden lion Juhani Tyrväinen had a deer crash on Christmas day: “Quite a shock”

Tyrväinen and his girlfriend ran into a moose on their way to Oulu.

Finland played in the national ice hockey team Juhani Tyrväinen and his girlfriends got into a deer crash. The duo survived the wild situation uninjured.

“It was quite a shock,” Tyrväinen, who currently plays for Luleå HF, tells the local for NSD.

The accident happened on Christmas day, when Tyrväinen and his girlfriend were on their way home to Oulu for Christmas. Between Haaparanta and Sangis, a moose came onto the road and Tyrväinen's girlfriend, who was driving, didn't have time to do anything.

The moose died in the accident, but the two were not even scratched.

“The accident itself was bad luck, but we also had quite a lot of speed. We were really lucky,” says Tyrväinen.

“We are alive and we have to stay positive.”

Tyrväinen was about to win the World Cup gold for Leijon in the 2019 world championships. In Finland, Tyrväinen has represented Pelicans, Jokeris and HIFK in the SM league.