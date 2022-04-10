Mohamed Abu Al-Wafa, a board member of the Egyptian Football Association, said that the board held a session with Queiroz to negotiate his continuation, but the two parties did not reach an agreement, and the board decided to terminate the contract with him by mutual consent.

And whether the termination of the contract was due to the presence of observations on Queiroz’s performance with the Pharaohs, Abu Al-Wafa said that the matter is not like this, but only that no agreement was reached, and it was decided to stop the negotiations suddenly.

On whether it was related to the dispute over Queiroz’s salary, Football Association member Amer Hussein refused to confirm this, saying only that the negotiation between the two parties did not succeed and it was decided to announce the termination of Queiroz’s contract.

Hussein said that there will be a meeting on Tuesday with the Football Association to decide on the next coach of the Pharaohs and whether he will be foreign or national, noting that the ruling rule is that a good coach will be chosen to lead the Pharaohs.

In the same context, a source in the Football Association revealed to Sky News Arabia, that the dispute was due to the union’s desire to reduce Queiroz’s salary because he did not achieve the goal required of him in the last period, as the Pharaohs did not win the African Nations Cup, and they also failed to reach the World Cup qualifiers in Qatar.

The source stressed that the meeting that took place between the Football Association and Queiroz via the Zoom application did not witness an agreement on financial matters, especially with information that Queiroz received an offer to train one of the emerging teams for the World Cup qualifiers.

On Sunday evening, the Egyptian Football Association announced the termination of the contract with Queiroz, by mutual consent.