Saints fell once again on his visit to Monterey Striped, despite the fact that the last quarter of an hour of the match was played with one more man. The Warriors remain in the playoff zone but just barely and could get out of there if Tijuana adds this weekend.

In this context, the Lagunero team was dissatisfied with the arbitration of Marco Ortiz-Nava and the board will file a complaint about what happened. This was declared by the president of Santos, dante elizaldewho considered that the penalty against Vincent Janssen and the disallowed goal by Brian Lozano were wrong decisions.

“It is a controversial party that goes through decisions that we do not understand. It seems to me that Monterrey is a great institution that is very well managed, but that it ends up receiving decisions that favor it when, clearly, these were in another sense,” he declared in an interview with Canal. 6.

Despite the fact that the penalty against Janssen at the end did not weigh on the scoreboard because Joel Campbell failed, Elizalde Gómez was critical of the action, as he considered that it was even an expulsion for the Dutchman. “A red card, derived from the kick he gave our goalkeeper. Then there is no review, I don’t know what happens anymore.”

“It is just the question that I want to be answered,” and added that they will proceed formally to present the claim. He pointed out that he does not seek to excuse the result of Santos with the arbitration, but considered that it is valid to demand clarity in the arbitration criteria.

Likewise, he considered that they deserve an answer on the reason for annulling the goal of Brian Lozano. “The result is there and we have to resolve things for, against and everything that comes up and what we want is clarity and make our position on the matter very clear,” he said.