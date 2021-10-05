Netflix’s TUDUM brought great news, among them the renewal of Sex education for a fourth season. For now, and to the joy of fans of the misadventures of Otis and his friends, the third installment of the show is available in the streaming giant’s video library. However, there is a detail that few viewers have noticed: three actors on the show are family in real life.

Despite the great resemblance between Mr. Groff and his son Adam (Connor Swindells), their interpreters have denied that they have any blood ties. However, the Alistair petrie, who plays the former director of Moordale High School, has confirmed that he is related to two other actors in the program, since Her young twin sons, Cal and Brodie, have a cameo as students of the so-called ‘School of Sex’.

Likewise, Petrie has shared an image on his official account on Instagram with his children, in which they are seen during the filming of the third season. In addition, the three wear the uniform of the institution, a detail that leaves no doubt about the remarkable physical resemblance.

Alistair Petrie with his twin sons Cal and Brodie. Photo: Instagram / @ petriealistair

It is understandable that the duo has not been recognized by the audience given that they do not have an important role in the plot. In fact, we can see them in some chapters, as in the trip to France. However, this does not prevent them from appearing again in the episodes of the fourth season.

Sex education 3 – official synopsis

It’s a new year, Otis has casual sex, Eric and Adam’s relationship goes official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new principal Hope tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson falls in love, and a lost voicemail lurks.

