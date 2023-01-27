You know Rolls-Royce from the elegant Ghost, Cullinan and soon from the electric Spectre. But another branch of RR has also made a lot bigger stuff over the years than just twelve cylinders, namely jet engines for airplanes. One such aircraft was the Concorde, the legendary supersonic airliner equipped with four Rolls-Royce jet engines. One of those engines, including afterburner, is now for sale.

The specific aircraft the engine was in has set a speed record. It flew from New York to Seattle in 3 hours and 55 minutes, a distance of almost 4,000 kilometers. So on average he flew about 1,000 km/h. Not bad, but the top speed of the Concorde is a bit higher: at 2,179 km / h, to be precise. The Concordes have not flown since the end of 2003; you can now see them in various museums. Or buy parts for it.

The power of the jet engine from the Concorde

The jet engine for sale is officially called Rolls-Royce Olympus Turbojet 593-610. Power is rated at 38,000 pounds of thrust, which should equate to 152,000 horsepower. Your Lancer Evo could use that. A small problem is the size and weight of the thing; the engine measures 6 meters in length and 1.5 meters in width. The total weight amounts to 5,500 kilograms.

The price of the jet engine

After his record, this engine remained in a local aviation museum in Seattle. Now it is sold at Concorde Memorabilia. The price? 750,000 pounds, about 850,000 euros. Sounds like a lot of money, but if you do the math, it comes down to about a euro per 5.5 hp. That’s not crazy.