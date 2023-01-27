The controversial businessman Gerard Sanderink is permanently banned from his ICT company Centric. He is no longer welcome at shareholder meetings of the company, of which he is the sole shareholder. That is what the Enterprise Chamber of the Amsterdam Court of Appeal ruled today.

The pronunciation is unique. Never before has an owner been so radically banned from his own company. Sanderink founded Centric in 1992 and single-handedly built it into one of the largest ICT companies in the Netherlands, with the Dutch government as its most important customer. But the decision shows that the Chamber no longer considers Sanderink mentally capable of waving the scepter in his own company.

Rian van Rijbroek

The Enterprise Chamber has ordered an investigation into the state of affairs within Centric from 1 January 2018. This starting date was not chosen by chance. In that year, the Twente multimillionaire got into a relationship with ‘cyber charlatan’ Rian van Rijbroek and from that moment on it went downhill with the ICT company. In 2019 Sanderink fired all top people. He then involved Centric in a drawn-out legal battle with his ex-girlfriend Brigitte van Egten, whom he has been accusing for almost four years of theft and fraud without any evidence. See also 'Recancelled': the tragicomic series that triumphs on Facebook arose from a canceled wedding and a pandemic pregnancy

The publicity about this caused great unrest: an exodus of customers and employees followed. Important relations such as house banker Rabobank, insurer Zurich and accountancy firm EY also left the company. Centric was in danger of breaking down and that is why the Enterprise Chamber decided in November 2022 to put Sanderink aside as a director. He then also had to transfer control of all but one stock to a manager. This meant that he was still allowed to attend shareholder meetings, but that he no longer had anything to say.

Last stock lost

But he has now lost that last share as well. The interim directors have repeatedly invited Sanderink for a meeting in recent months, but they received no response. At the hearing last week, at the Enterprise Chamber, they concluded that the possible input of Sanderink at shareholders’ meetings would only be counterproductive, because he is constantly lost in confused stories about possible conspiracies against him. See also Moraes did not file a request for habeas corpus in the Military Court

“Sanderink’s presence is a significant obstacle to the recovery of healthy relationships within the company and relationships with its customers and business service providers,” said the directors of Centric. They therefore asked him to also take the last share.

Sanderink defended himself against this at the hearing with a repetition of his bizarre conspiracy theories. For example, he claims that his ex Van Egten pays judges to impose penalty payments, they would then divide the proceeds together. According to him, the Public Prosecution Service, customs and the police are also conspiring to arrange illegal shipments from his companies to Arab countries and Africa.

Doubts

In the decision, the Enterprise Chamber gives a sharp opinion on Sanderink’s behavior: “At no time did he show that he was aware of Centric’s problems or his own part in them.” His views on the alleged collusion still give the OK reason to “doubt whether Sanderink is sufficiently capable of properly managing a company of the nature and size of Centric”. See also Earthquakes shake Greece

The Chamber therefore deprives Sanderink of his last share. He will be kept informed by the new directors about the ins and outs within Centric, it has been promised.

