As the year 1994 was coming to an end, the study Distinctive Softwareproperty of Electronic Artssurprised the entertainment world with Need for Speeda racing title that was characterized by focusing on illegal events, showing high-end vehicles, without leaving aside the excellent gameplay section.

Distinctive Software had experience in this genre, thanks to the productions of Stunts and Test Drive II: The Duelwhere their first developments began. Over time, the Need for Speed ​​saga has positioned itself as one of the most emblematic in the video game industry to the point of still being current.

The franchise in question has been in the hands of various studios, including: EA Black Box, EA Canada, Ghost Games, Slightly Mad Studios and of course, Criterion Gamesthe team that was in charge of the most recent Need for Speed ​​Unboundreleased in 2022.

With a history of 25 deliveries more diverse spin-offs and 150 million units sold in a highly competitive market, the aforementioned intellectual property has received positive reviews on most occasions, becoming a reference for speed lovers.

Despite its extensive track record, there have been cases in which various projects were discarded and ended up being cancelled at the last minute, as happened with Need for Speed ​​10: TerrorFive, Need for Speed ​​64, Need for Speed: Edge and Need for Speed: Millionaire.

Due to the success achieved, by 2014, Need for Speed made the leap to the big screen thanks to DreamWorks Pictures and the director Scott WaughThe film was a critical failure, but grossed $200 million at the box office compared to its $66 million cost.

Need for Speed It is an icon in the community gamer and its audience has fond memories of some of the most enigmatic police chases in the world of digital entertainment. It is only a matter of time before Electronic Arts decides to announce a future game that, although recently the conception has fallen on Criterionit would be interesting to give it a chance Codemasters.