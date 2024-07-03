“The Agatha series is very funny, but also very scary and very dramatic. It’s an incredible anti-heroine and this show… it draws you in with its fun, Halloween-themed style and before you know it, you’re crying,” Winderbaum shared. “I’ll tell you this… it’s a scary Marvel show. It’s a Halloween show. This show has deadly stakes. It’s a fun, dangerous ride.”

Marvel continues to expand its offering of TV series via Disney Plus and will soon be ready to tell us what happened to the antagonist of WandVision. We are obviously talking about Agatha All Along which has been called “scary” by Marvel’s head of television, Brad Winderbaum. The executive sat down with Marvel’s Official Podcast for an interview and previewed what we can expect from the new spin-off TV series.

What story does Agatha All Along tell?

If you no longer have a clear idea of ​​who Agatha is and what happened to her during the events of WandaVision, we remind you that Agatha was in Westview under Wanda’s spell at the end of the TV series. Technically, we don’t know how she managed to escape from the whole situation and what her condition is at the beginning of the series, but she is clearly ready for a new adventure. In this story, Agatha and her young ward will have to face new problems.

The Characters of Agatha All Along

“While WandaVision played with the form of classic TV sitcoms, here we play a lot with the witch clichés,” Marvel previously explained, commenting on the style of the TV series.

Remember that the first two episodes of Agatha All Along will arrive on September 18 on Disney Plus.

We also learned that Marvel and Disney Plus will be releasing a Vision TV series, and it will be a sequel to WandaVision, per a report.