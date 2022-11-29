SpaceX the company founded by the South African businessman Elon Musk has become one of the most important companies in the aerospace area worldwide, because while many world powers seek to conquer the Moon again, this company founded in 2002 has the firm intention of reaching Mars.

Since its inception SpaceX has undergone various transformations and although it has been very successful with its Falcon rocket, officially starship It has become the tallest and most powerful ship ever built by the company led by Elon Musk.

Compared to the largest rocket built by NASA, el “Space Launch System” (SLS)who starred in Artemis I Missionhas a height of 98 meters, while the ship starship of Elon Musk is 30 meters larger, with a height from its base of 120 meters.

NASA is firmly convinced of returning to the moon aboard the SLS, while Elon Musk has assured that Starship, his reusable rocket, is capable of taking humans to Mars and even traveling further within our Solar System.

According to SpaceX, the SpaceX Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy rocket (collectively referred to as Starship) represent a fully reusable transportation system designed to transport both crew and cargo to Earth orbit, the Moon, Mars, and beyond. there.

In addition, Starship will be the world’s most powerful launch vehicle ever developed, with the capacity to transport more than 100 metric tons into Earth orbit.