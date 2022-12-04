The 2000s are back along with what was fashionable in that decade. After several series have announced that they will resume their stories years after ending them, one that adds to this new wave of reboots It’s “Ned’s School Survival Manual.”

Released in September 2004, the teen comedy starred Devon Werkheiser, Lindsey Shaw, Daniel Curtis Lee and more. 15 years after its final episode, one of the cast members announced that they are ready to meet their fans again.

“Ned’s School Survival Manual” is back, but now as a podcast

Weeks ago, the actress Lindsey Shaw, who gave life to Moze, shared a video on Tiktok in which she said “They want me back”, implying that a return of the series would be possible. The post was responded to by Devon Werkheiser and Daniel Curtis Lee, actors who played Ned Bigby and Simon Nelson, respectively, with the following sentence: “Yes, we want you back.”

Now, it has been confirmed that the three will return, but through a podcast called “Ned’s declassifield podcast survival guide”. After seeing the more than 4 million views on Tiktok, the excitement of the fans who in 2004 enjoyed the adventures of the three protagonists is more than evident.

At the moment, the premiere date or which platform will host the new show has not been revealed.